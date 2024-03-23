ED raid at Chandranath Sinha’s house

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at multiple places across the state, including the house of state Micro Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles minister Chandranath Sinha, in connection with the alleged SSC recruitment scam. The Central agency team accompanied by Central Force personnel reached Sinha’s house at around 9:15 am at Nichupatty in Bolpur. However, the minister was not there at the time as he was at his ancestral home in Murarai. Later, he returned home.

ED reportedly claimed that Sinha’s name cropped up after interrogating Kuntal Ghosh and a middleman.

On the other hand, a few other teams of ED conducted raids at Birati, Lake Town and Chetla in connection with the probe. In Chetla, the ED officials conducted a raid at the house of a businessman identified as Biswarup Bose. ED officials also went to a flat in Lake Town and a house in Birati. Till last reports came in, the raid is still continuing.