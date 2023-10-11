ED quizzes Rujira for over 7 hrs

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday interrogated Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira for over seven hours in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged irregularities in the cash-for-jobs scam, an officer said.

The grilling began at around 11 am at the ED’s office at the Central Government Office Complex in Salt Lake area and was on after 6 pm.

Rujira entered the ED’s office a little before 11 am as a large posse of team of policemen stood on guard outside it since morning.

“We are questioning her on the basis of our findings in the jobs scam. We are asking her about the specific roles of the directors of two companies involved in the alleged scam. She held an important position in both the companies at one point of time. She is being interrogated about that too,” the ED official siad. The probe body conducted search operations in several rice mills, besides a few shops in at least four places in West Bengal’s Nadia district in connection with its ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularity, the official said.

Personnel of central forces are guarding the rice mills at Shantipur, Dhubulia, Ranaghat and Krishnanagar where the search operations are underway.

“A good amount of money amassed from the jobs scam was invested in the rice mills. We have documents to prove that. Today’s raids are being held in this connection,” the ED official said.