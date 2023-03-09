ED questions Tolly actor Bonny Sengupta

The ED on Thursday questioned Tollywood actor Bonny Sengupta in connection with the recruitment scam case.

ED found Sengupta’s name from the bank documents of arrested Trinamool Youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh. Sengupta allegedly had done some financial transactions with Ghosh. On Thursday at around 10:30 am, the actor arrived at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake where he was questioned for over four hours by the ED officials.

Addressing the Press after the questioning, Sengupta said that he knew Kuntal Ghosh since 2017. He further stated that Ghosh had helped him buy a car in 2017 and had paid about Rs 40 lakh to the company from where he purchased the car. Sengupta claimed that he did several events and shows for the politician.

“As an artiste, I came in contact with Kuntal Ghosh. I did several events with him and he helped me buy a car. I informed the ED of whatever I knew. Kuntal Ghosh had even spoken to me about a film but it didn’t materialise. I’m ready to cooperate with ED and give them all documents,” said Sengupta.

Just before the 2021 Bengal Assembly polls, Sengupta joined BJP. However, he quit the saffron party last year.Meanwhile, Tolly actor Kaushani Mukherjee’s name is also allegedly being involved in the said recruitment scam case. “I knew Kuntal Ghosh because I did events for him. But as actors, we do events for everyone and there is nothing more to it,” said Mukherjee.