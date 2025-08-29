ED questions Burdwan MLA’s aunt in ‘recruitment scam’ case

Kolkata: Maya Saha, aunt of Burwan MLA Jiban Krishna Saha and a councillor of Sainthia Municipality, was questioned on Thursday by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with the ongoing investigation into teachers’

recruitment irregularities.

On Monday, ED officials arrested Jiban Krishna from his residence and seized two mobile phones, which he allegedly threw into a drainage ditch. Simultaneously, another ED team conducted a raid at Maya’s residence in Sainthia as part of the probe.

A day after the raid and Jiban Krishna’s arrest, Maya was summoned and asked to appear at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Maya’s brother, who is also Jiban Krishna’s father, alleged that she, too was involved in the irregularities.

As directed, Maya appeared before ED officials on Thursday morning. Speaking to reporters before entering the office, she denied any involvement in the recruitment scam.

She also claimed that her husband has been running a business for the last 40 years and that she does not own significant property.