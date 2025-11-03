ED officers raid carpenter's residence in Bengal in fake passport scam

Kolkata: A team of the Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted a raid at the residence of a person in Chakdah area of West Bengal’s Nadia district, in connection with a fake passport scam, a senior officer said. The accused, a carpenter, was allegedly involved in preparing fake passports, he said. "Many of these passports were sent abroad. We are conducting a search and will also question this person," the officer said.

The ED sleuths had in October arrested a person, Indubhushan Haldar, from Chakdah for allegedly helping a Pakistani operative obtain passports for illegal Bangladeshi nationals, he said. The officer said the carpenter’s name surfaced during the questioning of Haldar.