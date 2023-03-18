ED moves SC challenging Calcutta HC’s protection to Sanjay Basu

Kolkata: After Calcutta High Court gave protection to lawyer Sanjay Basu from ED summons and searches, the the Central agency has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Division Bench order. The case is likely to be heard next week.

On March 15, the Division Bench granted Basu the protection. Moreover, the HC stated that ED cannot search his office and house without a court order. Basu, who was summoned by the ED on March 15 no longer had to appear for it.

Basu had filed a harassment case against ED and sought protection at HC on March 14. His case was heard on an urgent basis by the court. The court had also directed ED to submit all the documents related to the case by Monday.

According to the press release published by the ED on March 3, searches were conducted at the residence of the beneficiaries of Pincon Group which included Basu’s name. The ED had recorded money laundering cases against Tower Infotech Limited and Pincon Group on the basis of FIRs registered by the CBI and West Bengal Police for misappropriation of Rs 156 crore and Rs 638 crore respectively collected from its investors. The ED had interrogated Basu on March 1, after which his house was searched for nearly 23 hours.