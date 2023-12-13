ED files chargesheet in ‘ration distribution scam’

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate has filed chargesheet in alleged ration distribution scam case, claiming that the state government incurred a loss worth about Rs 400 crore due to it.



The ED has accused the former Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick in relation to the alleged scam. Sources said that in the chargesheet containing 162 pages, ED has reportedly mentioned that so far about Rs 2 crore from the bank accounts of Jyotipriya’s wife and daughter has been seized. About Rs 30 crore was seized in the course of investigation.

It has also been mentioned in the chargesheet that the state government had incurred a loss worth about Rs 400 crore due to the alleged scam while buying paddy from the farmers. ED has also mentioned names of ten companies which were used in the alleged scam. A total of 12 persons have been named in the chargesheet as accused, including Jyotipriya and a businessman

Bakibur Rahman.