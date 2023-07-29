ED files chargesheet against Sujoy Krishna Bhadra

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday submitted chargesheet against Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, alias ‘Kalighat er kaku’, accusing him in the SSC recruitment scam.

Bhadra is at present admitted to SSKM Hospital as he fell sick on the last day of his parole after being released as his wife passed away recently. After that, he was granted parole for cremation and other rituals following which Bhadra was scheduled to return to judicial custody on July 17. While he was on his way to Presidency Correctional Home, Bhadra fell ill and was rushed to SSKM Hospital.

Since then, he is admitted there, having filed several petitions for bail, which were rejected. The ED reportedly mentioned that Bhadra was aware of the recruitment scam. It has also been mentioned that Bhadra was in touch with former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya and expelled Trinamool Youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh. In the chargesheet, the ED has mentioned a dealing worth Rs 20 crore. The central agency further mentioned the name of Tapas Mondal who is said to be an agent.

Calcutta High Court had allowed the ED to examine Bhadra’s voice sample in connection with the probe. It was mentioned that when the Supreme Court had not intervened in the matter of the voice sample collection, then how come the High Court could intervene. The ED had claimed that on February 20, Bhadra had called someone and given directions over the phone. To probe the matter, the central agency had appealed for Bhadra’s voice sample examination which was allowed by the lower court. Challenging the order, Bhadra moved High Court where his petition was rejected.