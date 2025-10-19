ED files chargesheet against MLA Jiban Krishna Saha

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against the MLA of Burdwan in Murshidabad, Jiban Krishna Saha in the recruitment corruption case on Saturday at the Bankshall Court

The chargesheet containing about 1,200 pages include the statements of 20 witnesses. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on October 27.

ED in its chargesheet claims that Saha had promised to provide jobs to at least 75 job seekers in exchange for lakhs of rupees.

It is further alleged that the amount taken to provide jobs vary between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. During the investigation, a Gramin Bank account was found which was used for the illegal activity.

The Burwan MLA was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on April 17, 2023, in connection with the recruitment corruption case. Later, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court. Recently, he was arrested in the recruitment corruption case for the second time.

According to sources, the investigation into the SSC case has so far found traces of multiple bank accounts and transactions of the Trinamool MLA. It is reported that transactions were not only made by Saha, but also the accounts of his close associates were used.

Saha allegedly had collected more than Rs 40 lakh from ineligible job seekers at different times. Money was taken from some of them in multiple installments.