ED files chargesheet against Chandranath Sinha

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against the state Correctional Administration minister Chandranath Singh in connection with the case of primary teacher recruitment irregularity.

On Wednesday, the Central agency filed the chargesheet at the Special CBI Court, Kolkata.

Earlier, ED had summoned Sinha but he skipped it twice. However, on Thursday he appeared before the investigators.

Earlier, Sinha was reportedly asked to send the documents related to his properties along with the property details of his family members, including moveable and immovable ones.

Replying to the Central agency, Sinha had mentioned that though he is not able to appear on July 31, he is preparing the documents and will appear soon.