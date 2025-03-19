ED filed 193 cases against serving, ex-politicians; secured 2 convictions: Govt in Parl

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a total of 193 cases against politicians, including serving and former MPs and MLAs, over the last 10 years and secured conviction in two of those, the Government has informed Parliament.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said this in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

He said the federal anti-money laundering agency has filed cases against politicians, including existing and former MPs, MLAs and MLCs, as well as people affiliated with political parties, but a state-wise data of the same is not maintained.

Chaudhary said 193 cases were filed by the ED against this category of persons between April 2015 and February 2025.

The minister added that two cases, one during the 2016-17 fiscal and another in 2019-20, led to convictions and there was no acquittal.