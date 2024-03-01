ED Dy Director summoned by CID

The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has reportedly summoned the Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record his statement.

On January 5, when ED officials went to conduct a raid at the house of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, a violent mob allegedly attacked the officers of the Central agency. Despite a team of Central forces accompanying the ED officials, they were outnumbered.

Later, the Deputy Director of the ED lodged a complaint based on which an FIR was registered against Shahjahan and his associates for allegedly assaulting government officials, snatching away documents, mobile phones and other important things from the officials along with several other allegations. On Friday, the ED Deputy Director was summoned as Shahjahan was arrested in connection with the case registered for assaulting the officials of the Central agency.

Meanwhile, police arrested an ISF leader early on Friday morning from New Town for allegedly instigating tension in Sandeshkhali.

The ISF leader, identified as Jubi Saha, was allegedly instigating the villagers of Sandeshkhali to agitate and created disturbed situation.

While she was staying at the flat of her friend in New Town, local police reportedly kept a close watch till the cops of Sandeshkhali Police Station arrived early on Friday morning.

Before the arrest was made, her friend Natasha, who is also reportedly an ISF leader, through a social media live session claimed that Jubi had never visited Sandeshkhali.