ED director to arrive in city today for a 3-day visit

Kolkata: ED director Rahul Navin is likely to arrive here on a three-day visit starting Thursday, amidst legal battle over searches conducted at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its



head, Pratik Jain.

The ED director is likely to be accompanied by a battery of legal advisers, an official reportedly told a news agency, adding that the visit assumes significance ahead of the February 3 hearing in the Supreme Court.

Sources said on Friday, a day after Navin’s arrival, the ED director is likely to hold a meeting at the agency’s office in the CGO Complex in Salt Lake and interact with officers who were part of the search team in the I-PAC raid.

The last time Navin visited Kolkata was in January 2024, after the attack on the ED officials in Sandeshkhali by a huge mob.