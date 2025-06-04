ED conducts raids in Siliguri

Siliguri: A wave of tension gripped the city early Tuesday morning as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at multiple locations in Siliguri in connection with an alleged money laundering case worth several crores of rupees. According to police and local sources, a special team of the ED arrived from Delhi and divided into three units to launch the operation. The raids targeted residences in Natun Para and Maharaja Colony, falling under wards 4 and 5 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

The operation began from the residence of Shubham Gupta at Maharaja Colony. Gupta, who reportedly runs an internet café, is accused of being involved in large-scale money laundering activities. Sources claim Gupta had traveled to Dubai multiple times in recent years. The ED had reportedly been monitoring his financial activities and movements for several months. Following Gupta’s questioning, the agency expanded the scope of the raid to two more locations in Natun Para. Paramilitary forces accompanied ED officials, ensuring tight security during the operation. Vivek Singh, the Councillor of Ward 4 confirmed the raid and said: “In the morning, I received news that the Central Investigation Agency had raided my ward. I heard that there have been allegations of money laundering.” However, ED has not officially released a statement regarding the operation