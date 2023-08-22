ED conducts raids in connection with recruitment scam

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted search operations in several places across the city in connection with the recruitment scam in the Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board.



On Monday, several ED teams went to many places, including the office of Leaps and Bounce which was owned by Sujoy Krishna Bhadra alias Kalighat er kaku. The ED officials also conducted raids at Bhadra’s and his son-in-law’s flat.

Sources informed that the flat on Lee Road, bought in the name of Bhadra’s son-in-law, is worth around Rs 2.5 crore. It was also alleged that Leaps and Bounce had received a huge amount of money from some other company.

It may be mentioned that the ED had filed a chargesheet against Bhadra in July in which it reportedly mentioned that Bhadra was well connected and aware of the recruitment scam.

It has also been mentioned that Bhadra was in touch with the former Chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya and expelled Trinamool Youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh.