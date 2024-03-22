ED conducts raids in city

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids in Kolkata in connection with a case in Delhi on Thursday. The raid was conducted at multiple places, including Ballygunge and Park Street.

On Thursday morning, ED officials raided a house of a businessman identified as Mahesh Kejriwal located at 57G Ballygunge Circular Road. Sources informed that the raid was conducted in connection with a case of corruption in Delhi. The businessman was reportedly interrogated for several hours as well.