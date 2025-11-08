ED conducts raids in at least 7 places in Human trafficking case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday has conducted raids in at least seven places across the state in connection with the money laundering relating to the alleged organised human trafficking. According to sources, on Friday ED officials raided the house of an engineer in the Nagerbazar area. Raids were also conducted at the residence of a man who owns

several bars and restaurants in the city, mainly in Baguiati, Rajarhat areas.

Raids were also conducted at the residences of other people associated with the bar and hotel business against whom police several years back

registered multiple cases, including a few on charges of human trafficking.

Initially, multiple cases were registered in Baguiati Police Station during 2015 onwards in connection with the alleged human trafficking. Later, ED took over the investigation as a money laundering link was suspected.

It was alleged that a large number of women from various parts of the country were lured into the trap by offering jobs and forcing them into the prostitution business to generate funds. The crores of rupees earned in the illegal manner is suspected to have been laundered through several companies. Also, the Central agency suspected a connection of hawala might be there to send the money abroad as well.