ED conducts raids across Kolkata, Jhargram

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at around 12 locations across the state in connection with an illegal sand mining and smuggling case.

Searches were carried out in several parts of Kolkata, including Park Street, New Alipore and Amherst Street, sources said. Multiple ED teams also conducted simultaneous raids linked to sand smuggling at Athangi village in Gopiballabhpur, Jhargram, along with several premises in the city. The owner of the Jhargram house is suspected to be involved in illegal sand mining, officials said. Raids were also conducted at the residences of two businessmen in New Alipore and Maheshtala.

Last month, the ED arrested Arun Saraf, promoter of GD Mining Private Limited, in connection with the case. The agency has alleged that G D Mining authorities issued forged or invalid challans for the illegal transportation of stolen sand from riverbeds and stock points. According to the ED, the accused persons and entities moved stolen sand from stock points obtained through allotted or auctioned mines.

The investigation has further revealed that illegal cash generated from these activities was merged into regular books of accounts through unexplained deposits, the ED has claimed. By adopting these fraudulent methods, the accused engaged in large-scale theft, illegal transportation and sale of sand, leading to undue enrichment of several individuals, the agency said.

Saraf allegedly played a vital role in decision-making in the day-to-day operations of the company, according to investigators.