ED conducts raid at bizman’s house in Bansdroni area

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted a raid at the house of a businessman in Bansdroni area in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam case. According to sources, the businessman identified as Rajib Dey was said to be close to the former Education minister Partha Chatterjee. Dey, a promoter by profession owns a company styled as ‘Sree Ram Construction’ which eventually grew big while Chatterjee was in power.



It is also alleged that in another company of Dey, Chatterjee’s wife and son-in-law were partners. Sources informed that Dey was earlier interrogated by ED. The central agency has reportedly come to know that Dey has invested a lot of black money in his business and also has several assets in other people’s names.