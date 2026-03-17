ED conducts multiple raids across Bengal in fraud case

Kolkata: Just a day after the Assembly elections 2026 were announced, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted raids at several places across Bengal in connection with the illegal call centre case.



According to sources, on Monday morning, multiple ED teams conducted raids in at least 10 places, including Howrah, Bidhannagar, Durgapur and Siliguri.

Residences of several persons identified as Surashree Kar, Samrat Ghosh, and Subhajit Chakraborty were reportedly searched by the central agency.

Apart from Bengal, raids were also conducted in Bengaluru as well.

ED is probing the case of an illegal call centre through which many people in India and abroad were cheated.

Earlier, ED had conducted raids at several places in Bengal, including a few places in Kolkata and Bidhannagar.

It was learnt that the central agency initially started its investigation based on fraudulent call centres that were operating in Delhi and its adjacent areas.

However, ED found that the fraudulent call centres are operating from several states across the country and started probing in other states as well, including Bengal.