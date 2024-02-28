ED conducts fresh searches in Mahadev App

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches in Mumbai, some places in West Bengal and the Delhi-NCR as part of its money laundering investigation in the Mahadev online gaming and betting app that purportedly involves various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh.

Official sources said about 15 premises in these locations are being covered by the investigators of the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).