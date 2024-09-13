ED conducts city-wide raids over RG Kar Hosp corruption

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids across the city in connection with the alleged corruption at RG Kar Medical College and



Hospital (RGKMCH).

According to sources, ED officials on Thursday morning reached Chinar Park area accompanied by central force ‘jawans’ where former principal of RGKMCH, Sandip Ghosh’s ancestral house is located. Initially ED officials had to wait as the house was under lock and key. Later the key to the main gate was found from a local resident but inside the house all the rooms were locked. Later ED officials brought a key maker to manufacture the keys and gain entry.

The Central agency officials also raided a multi-storied house in Tala area as well on Thursday morning where a businessman identified as Chandan Louha lives. ED officials had come to know that Louha was close to Ghosh. He was reportedly involved in various tender procedures of RGKMCH. Chandan’s wife, Khama Louha, was named in the complaint letter from Debal Kumar Ghosh, the special secretary of the state Health department. Former deputy superintendent of RGKMCH, Akhtar Ali, also referenced her in his PIL. It was alleged that Khama was given an irregular tender to open a cafeteria in the RGKMCH premises. The Central agency is trying to find out whether Ghosh was benefitted for giving the place to run a cafeteria without a tender.

ED sleuths also went to an office of a medical equipment supplier styled as Octane Medical in Kalindi area in connection with the corruption probe.