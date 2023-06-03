ED chief in city to discuss ongoing probe in state

KOLKATA: The Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Mishra arrived in Kolkata on Thursday to meet the officers involved in investigation of several cases that are going on in Bengal.



However, Mishra arrived in Kolkata at a time when Sujoy Krishna Bhadra has been arrested by the Central agency for his involvement in the SSC recruitment scam case.

According to sources, Mishra is scheduled to meet the investigating officers to find out present situation as well as the status of the investigation.

Also Mishra might discuss the issues regarding manpower and logistics.

Mishra is also expected to discuss about the cases that are pending for quite a long time as well.