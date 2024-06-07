ED chargesheet links Shajahan with ‘hawala racket’

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly mentioned in its chargesheet that the suspended Trinamool Congress leader of Sandeshkhali had forced several fishermen into pisciculture in the water bodies that were allegedly grabbed by him.



Shahjahan also allegedly used to buy the entire fish from the fishermen using two companies and export those to Bangladesh. On pen and paper, it was shown that the fish was bought at double or more than double the market price.

The fishermen used to submit the cheques given to them at the bank and later handover the money to Shahjahan. The fishermen used to get paid a small amount and the rest of the money was kept by Shahjahan and his associates.

It is also alleged that Shahjahan used to show less price for exporting fish and shrimps to Bangladesh.

He used to get a huge amount of money through hawala. ED also mentioned in the chargesheet that they are trying to locate the

hawala racket.