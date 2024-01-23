ED challenges order forming joint SIT

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has challenged before a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court a Single Bench order forming a joint special investigation team of CBI and Bengal police to probe an attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali, a lawyer representing the agency said on Tuesday. The appeal has been listed for hearing before a Division Bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam on Wednesday.

Challenging the formation of a joint SIT, the ED prayed for a holistic investigation by the CBI, the lawyer representing ED in the matter said.

The ED said that three of its officials were injured and their belongings like laptops, mobile phones and purses were “looted” in a mob attack on them when they went to search the premises of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh on January 5 at Sandeshkhali.

The agency’s counsel had prayed before the Single Bench for a transfer of the investigation into the attack to the CBI, claiming that the central agency does not have faith in a probe being done by the Bengal police.

Justice Jay Sengupta had on January 17 directed that the probe will be monitored

by the court and the SIT to file a progress report of the investigation on February 12.