ED, CBI delaying ration case probe at behest of masters in Delhi: TMC

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday accused Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of delaying the probe in the ration case at the behest of the

‘masters in Delhi’.

Attacking the vendetta politics of the BJP-led Central government, the Trinamool Congress on Wednesday went all guns blazing and exposed the political motive behind deploying Central investigative agencies in Bengal and derailing timely investigation to garner political dividends. In a post on X (formerly) the Trinamool Congress launched an attack on the central agencies.

While addressing the media, senior Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja said: “Media must question ED and CBI as to why the Saradha and Narada trials haven’t started yet. Why is the SSC recruitment case continuing for so long inconclusively?”

Substantiating her argument, Panja emphasised that it was the state government that took timely action when a few instances of irregularities were flagged in the ration issue. Incidentally, state food and supply minister Jyotipriya Mallick was arrested by the ED in connection with a ration

distribution scam.

“In 2020, it was the Bengal government that filed an FIR when irregularities were reported in the ration issue in a few districts. But nobody is talking about this. On the other hand, ED takes 1.5 years to file ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report),” she said.

Reiterating Trinamool’s demand for a time-bound investigation without media trials, she said: “If CBI believes there is a conspiracy, why aren’t their handlers in Delhi asking investigating agencies to conclude the inquiry at the earliest? We want to see this conclusion instead of witnessing media trials and

wild allegations.”

Following the arrest of Mallick, senior Trinamool Congress leaders earlier alleged that the media trial was going on in connection with certain cases that malign the image of the leaders before he/she is adjudged guilty by the court.