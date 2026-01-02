ED attaches Rs 3.6 cr worth of properties of Chandranath Sinha, family

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties of the state Correctional Services minister Chandranath Sinha and his family in connection with the teachers’ recruitment corruption case.

It was learnt that about 10 properties worth about Rs 3.60 crore were attached based on its buying rate. In future, if Sinha fails to corroborate the properties with his legitimate income, the same can be auctioned. Earlier, ED in its chargesheet had accused Sinha of getting money from candidates appearing in the examination of primary teachers recruitment. During August ED filed a chargesheet against Sinha at the Special CBI Court, Alipore. His name had cropped up after interrogating the expelled Trinamool Congress Youth leader Kuntal Ghosh.

During the investigation, ED had summoned Sinha, but he had skipped it on several occasions. However, after ED appealed for the cancellation of Sinha’s bail, the court subsequently rejected it, observing that the action is not required. Later, ED again summoned him, and the minister had appeared before the investigating officers.

Meanwhile, in another major development, the CBI, on Friday, filed its final chargesheet in the municipal recruitment corruption case. In the chargesheet, CBI mentioned that about 600 illegal appointments were made in eight municipalities. CBI also accused an IAS officer who was posted as the Director of the Directorate of Local Bodies (DLB) when the corruption had taken place.

They said IAS was even interrogated by the CBI as well in connection with the case.