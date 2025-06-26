ED attaches properties worth Rs 27.19 cr linked to SSC scam

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth approximately Rs 27.19 crore belonging to Prasanna Roy, who has been identified as a middleman in the SSC recruitment scam in Bengal.

With this latest attachment, the total value of properties attached by the ED in connection with the scam has risen to Rs 636.88 crore.

Sources revealed that ED officials recently conducted raids on three tea companies owned by Roy in North Bengal—M/s Samsing Organic Tea Private Limited, M/s Yangtong Organic Tea Private Limited and M/s Bamandanga Tea Estate Private Limited. It is alleged that funds collected from Group C and D job aspirants, in exchange for illegal appointments, were invested in these businesses.

In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the ED stated: “ED, Kolkata has provisionally attached movable & immovable properties amounting to Rs 27.19 crore in the West Bengal Central SSC (Group C & D staff) Recruitment Scam. These properties, held in the name of three tea estates of Prasanna Kumar Roy—M/s Samsing Organic Tea Private Limited, M/s Yangtong Organic Tea Private Limited & M/s Bamandanga Tea Estate Private Limited—include bungalows, factory premises, plants and machinery, and vehicles. These were acquired from the cash collected from various undeserving candidates for their illegal appointments to Group C and D posts. Total attachment by ED in the recruitment scam cases now stands at Rs 636.88 crore.”