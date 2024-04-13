ED attaches assets linked to Jyotipriya Mallick, two others

New Delhi/ Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 150 crore linked to former state Food minister Jyotipriya Mallick and two others in a PDS ration “scam”-linked money laundering case.



The other two accused are Mallick’s alleged aide and rice and flour miller Bakibur Rahaman and TMC leader Shankar Adhya.

All three have been arrested by the federal agency in the case and are currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

The attached assets include 48 immovable properties of different people and entities, including Mallick’s house in Salt Lake, Bolpur, several other “benami properties” held in the name of his close associates, two hotels of Rahaman in Kolkata and Bengaluru each, the ED said in a statement. Mallick allegedly “received” some of these immovable properties worth more than crores of rupees as “gifts” in the name of his family members or close associates, it said. An ED team that had gone to search his place was attacked by a mob and their vehicle was damaged on January 5. The same day, another agency team was assaulted when it went to search the premises of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh in the district’s Sandeshkhali area. With Agency Inputs