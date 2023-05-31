MillenniumPost
Bengal

ED arrests Sujoy Bhadra, also known as ‘Kalighat-er Kaku’

BY MPost30 May 2023 7:45 PM GMT

KOLKATA: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday night arrested Sujoy Krishna Bhadra, popularly known as 'Kalighat-er Kaku' in connection with the ongoing SSC recruitment scam case.

Bhadra was interrogated on Tuesday for almost 12 hours before he was taken into custody. His name had cropped up during the probe.

Several people who are allegedly involved in the recruitment scam had mentioned his name. It was also alleged that he used to receive money from Kuntal Ghosh who was arrested earlier.

