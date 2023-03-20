ED arrests Ayan Seal, ‘close aide’ of Shantanu Banerjee

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested promoter Ayan Seal, who is said to be close to expelled Trinamool Youth Congress leader Shantanu Banerjee late on Sunday night after the raid at his rented house in Salt Lake concluded.



ED officials had raided his rented house in FD block, in Salt Lake for 37 hours before arresting Seal.

It is learnt that ED officials claimed that during the raid, they recovered about 400 OMR sheets, several admit cards, some digital data from a hard disk and documents revealing transactions of about Rs 60 crore.

On Monday ED claimed at the court that Seal was not only involved in the SSC recruitment scam but also was involved in recruitment scam that happened in several municipalities of the state.

Seal allegedly acted as a middleman in the illegal recruitment against a good amount of money.

Seal’s name came to light while interrogating Shantanu and going through his mobile phone. ED reportedly claimed that another expelled Trinamool youth leader Kuntal Ghoh was well connected with Seal.

The central agency reportedly claimed that about 5,000 persons were recruited illegally in more than 60 municipalities. ED may share with CBI officially about this new information.

It is also alleged that the recruitments in the municipalities were made through a third-party company which Seal owns.