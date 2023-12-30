ED arrests 2 accused in Patna cyber crime case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized lakhs of rupees and arrested two persons on Friday following the seizure of Rs 1.85 crore on Thursday in connection with the cyber crime case of Patna.



On Wednesday, ED officials from Patna arrived in Kolkata and got in touch with the Kolkata ED office.

Later in the afternoon, the ED officials from Patna went to a flat in Rabindrapally in Keshtopur.

Sources informed that during the probe of a cyber crime case of Patna, ED officials came to know about a man identified as Rabin of Keshtopur.

When the ED officials reached the Keshtopur flat, they found that Rabin was not there. While conducting the night-long raid, Rs 1.85 crore was found. The ED officials while probing came to know about a place in New Town where two associates of Rabin were staying.

Accordingly on Friday, ED officials conducted a raid at a flat in a housing complex in New Town and arrested two persons identified as Sagar and Santosh. The central agency also found lakhs of rupees from the said flat. The arrested duo will be

taken to Patna on transit remand soon.