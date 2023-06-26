Economic corridor to come up in North Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government is going to set up an economic corridor in North Bengal which will create huge employment for the youths in North Bengal.



On the first day of her Panchayat election campaign in Cooch Behar, Banerjee said that the young generations from the region have nothing to worry about.

“There is no need to go outside. We are setting up an economic corridor in North Bengal. It will create huge job opportunities for the young generations,” Banerjee said. She also said that all the emergency works have been done while some other works have also been listed and they will be carried out gradually. She also told the gathering that drinking water will reach every household in the next two years.

The Trinamool Congress supremo sent out a strong message that her party would not allow corruption to take place. She also urged the people not to give money to any party leaders or workers for availing of any services.

She categorically told the gathering that the state government offers all the schemes free of cost.

Banerjee asked the people to send pictures of those who are demanding money for any services.

“So far we have not given much importance to Panchayats. Now you see that people’s opinions have been sought. Opinions were sought two months ago. Don’t give money to anyone. If someone wants money, take his picture and send it to me. We will control Panchayats from now on. Don’t let anyone steal it. We want people’s Panchayats,” she said.

Banerjee stated that her party had stressed on putting up candidates with a clean record. Banerjee also said that her party would defeat the “BJP-CPM-Congress alliance” in the state.