‘Eco- tourism hub to come up in Dowhill’

SILIGURI: The state Forest department is planning to turn Dowhill in Kurseong into a popular tourist destination. With that aim, Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick visited Dowhill on Monday. There is a plan to take up the project jointly with the Tourism department, stated the Minister.



“We are planning to develop an eco tourism project at Dowhill in Kurseong. Homestays will be set up in the area involving residents of the area. It will help in employment generation. We will approach the tourism department to take up the project jointly. After a meeting with the tourism department, a Details Project Report (DPR) will be prepared. We are also planning to introduce more species in the existing breeding center for birds. All this will help to increase the tourist footfall at Dowhill,” the minister added.

The minister said that there is a training center for forest workers in Dowhill. The center will be further developed. Thereafter, proposals will be sent to other states to send forest personnel for training here. Apart from that, the museum, which is located at Dowhill will be given a facelift.

On Monday, after visiting Dowhill, the forest minister along with Soumitra Dasgupta, Head of Forest Force (HFF), Sourav Chowdhury, Member Secretary of West Bengal Zoo Authority visited the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri. The minister said that Siberian Tigers, Lions, Giraffe, Zebra, and Hippopotamus will be brought to the park soon. The Siberian tigers will be brought from Cyprus.

The park authorities released 13 black bucks and four hog deer into an open enclosure for visitors in the presence of the Minister on Monday. The minister also inaugurated a nursery which contains a variety of plants including orchids. An exhibition and souvenir stall of goods made by the Self Help Groups was also inaugurated. Regarding the death of elephants in the army firing range, the department is taking steps to stop such incidents and save the elephants, stated the minister. Recently three elephants had died during army training in the forest area under the Sarugara Range.

Soumitra Dasgupta Head of Forest Force said: “An inquiry committee has been formed to investigate the incident. We found out that elephants died during army training. The Army also accepted the fact. We are discussing with Army personnel how to prevent such incidents. If required, the Army will shift their firing range. Decision will be taken after discussing with the Army within the next 15 days.”