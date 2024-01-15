Eco-tourism hub inaugurated in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: “Ananda Math,” North Bengal’s first eco-tourism hub, was inaugurated on Monday. Tejaswi Rana, Additional District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, inaugurated this hub located in Gowdi Kon area of Baropatia New Boss Gram Panchayat in Jalpaiguri Sadar Block.



Approximately Rs 5 crore have been invested in this eco-tourism initiative by Baropatia New Boss Gram Panchayat, with financial contributions from various departments, including Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti, and Panchayat and Rural Development.

Krishna Das, former head of Gram Panchayat and current SJDA member, said: “The decision to create an eco-tourism hub was made in 2013. The Gram Panchayat sought financial assistance from various departments.

In 2019, 70 bighas of land were identified, with 45 bighas allocated for fish farming through MGNREGS. Government assistance was later provided to construct cottages to enhance the natural beauty of the location.

Future plans include boating on the pond and showcasing the culture of local tribes, including tribals and Rajbanshis. The history of Devi Choudhurani and Bhavani Pathak will be highlighted, and locally prepared vegetables, Teesta’s fish, and local rice will be offered to tourists.”

Situated near Baikunthapur Forest, intimately linked to the history of Bhavani Pathak and Devi Chaudhurani, Ananda Math offers more than natural beauty. The Teesta River attracts migratory birds every winter, and the nearby Bhamari Devi temple and century-old Gaudiya Temple add to the site’s cultural richness.

Tejaswi Rana stated: “It is a Gram Panchayat’s project, initially starting with three cottages. The number will increase in the future, along with the introduction of boating, tour guides, bird watching, etc. This initiative not only provides job opportunities for local people but also contributes to the overall development of the area.”