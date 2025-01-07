Eco-Tourism Board to come up with masterplan for Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The West Bengal State Eco-Tourism Board has launched efforts to develop a comprehensive masterplan aimed at expanding the eco-tourism industry in Jalpaiguri district.

The plan will focus on promoting the district’s rich culture, heritage, tribal history, tea gardens, and natural beauty. In this regard, the board has already held discussions with Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen.

Currently, the district lacks a structured strategy for promoting eco-tourism. Simply accommodating tourists at eco-tourism centres is insufficient; there is a need to highlight local handicrafts and culture. The district also faces a shortage of trained guides who can enrich the visitors’ experience with knowledge of local history and culture. Although local tourist guides have received some training through initiatives like Utkarsh Bangla and the District Rural Development Organization, as well as bird identification programs in Gajoldoba, the absence of a formal ecotourism framework has hindered their ability to secure employment opportunities.

To address these issues, the state Eco-Tourism Board is now focusing on crafting a well-planned master plan for eco-tourism development in the district. Raj Basu, Chairman of the State Eco-Tourism Board, emphasised, “We aim to expand eco-tourism by integrating the local heritage and tribal cultures and the history of Baikunthpur state. Key areas like bird watching, nature awareness, boating, and adventure tourism will also be prioritised. As existing eco-tourism destinations become increasingly crowded, we must manage them efficiently and also identify new sites for development. The district, which shares borders with Bangladesh and Bhutan, is yet to explore the potential of border tourism. We look forward to the cooperation of the district administration in this venture. The board will take the necessary steps to implement the master plan.”

District Magistrate Shama Parveen confirmed the progress, stating, “A meeting was held with the State Eco-Tourism Board members, and they have been requested to submit detailed proposals in writing regarding the eco-tourism initiatives.”