Eco Park to remain shut on Mondays from March 1 to Oct 31

KOLKATA: WBHIDCO, on Tuesday, announced new timings for visiting the Eco Park in New Town from March 1.



It has been announced that Eco Park will remain closed on Mondays from March 1, 2023, to October 31, 2023.

The new timings are 12:30 pm to 8:30 pm from Tuesday to Sunday. The ticket counter closing time is 8 pm.

For Gate No.-6, timings are from 11:30 am to 6:30 pm from Tuesday to Sunday.

The ticket counter closing time is 6 pm.