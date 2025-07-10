Eco Park to come up at Dangi Forest area in Balurghat; location inspected

BALURGHAT: An Eco Park is all set to come up in the Dangi Forest area, located on the outskirts of the Balurghat town. The project is being undertaken jointly by the Balurghat Panchayat Samiti and the West Bengal State Tourism department.

The project is expected to not only enhance the town’s environment but also boost tourism and ecological awareness in the region.

According to local officials, the site has already been visited by a team from the Tourism department, which is reportedly satisfied with the location’s potential. The team verbally conveyed their positive assessment to the Panchayat staff after the inspection. Balurghat Panchayat Samiti is now

hopeful of receiving financial clearance from the state Finance department within the next six months, which would pave the way for the commencement of construction.

The news has brought cheer to many environment-conscious citizens of Balurghat, who have long demanded a public green space that would promote healthy outdoor activity. Narayan Kundu, a senior resident and environmental enthusiast, remarked: “This is a welcome initiative. The elderly will finally have a clean and open space to breathe fresh air and relax. In today’s world, where we are constantly exposed to pollution, such a park will be a blessing.”

Arup Sarkar, Sabhapati of the Balurghat Panchayat Samiti, confirmed the development. He said: “The State Tourism Department has accepted our proposal in principle. Their inspection team has already surveyed the area and found it suitable. We hope to get the required clearance within six months. Once approved, we will immediately begin work to build this Eco Park for the benefit of the people.”