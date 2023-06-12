Eco Park to be set up in Petla GP at cost of Rs 5 cr

cooch behar: The state government has undertaken an initiative to enhance the financial stability of residents in the tribal villages of Jamadar Bosh area in the Dinhata subdivision of Cooch Behar district.



A 2.15 acre Eco park is being constructed in this remote village under Petla Gram Panchayat in Dinhata Block No. 1, with a budget of Rs 5 crore.

The park will include a self-help group training centre, 10 stalls, and a community hall. Additionally, boating facility will be available in the park’s pond for tourists visiting this tribal village. Currently, approximately 300 residents from 80 tribal families reside in the area. To enhance the financial well-being of these tribal families, efforts are being made to create a self-help group hub within the village. The stalls in the park will showcase a variety of handicrafts made by women from tribal self-help groups, which will be available for purchase by tourists visiting the tribal villages.

Furthermore, provisions for boating and dining facilities are being developed to cater to the needs of the tourists. Local villagers, Pratap Murmu stated: “We appreciate this initiative. It will contribute to the financial improvement of the residents.” Noor Alam Hossain, the Karmadhakshya (Supervisor) of Bon O Bhumi Sanskar Sthayee Samiti of the Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad, stated: “This project is being implemented across 5 districts of the state, including the Jamadarer Bosh area in Cooch Behar district. The total cost of the project will be around 5 crore rupees, with 1 crore 53 lakh rupees being utilised in the first phase. Additional funds will be allocated later.”