Eco Park slum fire doused after 18 hrs, 150-200 families affected

Kolkata: The massive fire that broke out at a slum near Eco Park’s gate number 6, adjacent to Ghuni village, on Wednesday evening was finally doused on Thursday afternoon after nearly 18 hours of firefighting.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday night spoke to State Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose, who was present at the site, to inquire about the situation. She directed officials to ensure relief for the affected families and also ordered a probe into the incident. Rajarhat–New Town MLA Tapas Chatterjee remained at the spot till late at night.

On Thursday morning, North 24-Parganas District Magistrate Shashank Sethi visited the site to assess the damage and later went to Ghuni Free Primary School, where temporary shelter had been arranged for those displaced. The District Magistrate said forensic experts had been requisitioned to collect samples to ascertain the cause of the fire. “Arrangements for food, drinking water and other relief materials have been made. Assessment of the damaged property is underway. Around 150 to 200 families have been affected,” Sethi said.

According to sources, relief materials, including blankets, clothes and food, have been distributed among the affected families by the Jyangra–Hatiara 2 Panchayat. Authorities have also initiated steps to reissue essential documents that were destroyed in the blaze. The fire broke out around 6:45 pm on Wednesday, triggering panic among residents. At least 20 fire tenders were deployed in phases to control the flames. Several LPG cylinders reportedly exploded, further intensifying the fire.

Firefighters faced difficulties in reaching the area due to narrow approach roads, while the presence of highly flammable materials in the slum aggravated the blaze and prolonged the operation.