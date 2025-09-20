Eco-friendly push: NJB launches ‘Jute Pandal’ contest for Durga Puja

Kolkata: The National Jute Board (NJB) has taken a novel initiative to blend tradition with environmental consciousness during this year’s Durga Puja by organising a special contest named “Eco Friendly Puja Pandals with Jute“ within the jurisdiction of Kolkata. The NJB, for the first time ever, will be encouraging the creative use of eco-friendly jute in pandal construction and decoration through this initiative. The NJB has nominated an Expert Committee for evaluating the entries, which will be judged based on innovative design, artistry, and the extent of jute usage. Organisers will also be required to submit valid bills or invoices for the jute materials used at the time of inspection for authenticity. The contest is offering attractive prizes.

This initiative not only aims to showcase jute’s creative and artistic potential in cultural settings but also seeks to inspire citizens to adopt eco-friendly practices in their everyday lives. By making a conscious shift towards jute, each community can play a part in reducing the environmental burden of festivals and move closer to sustainable traditions. Shashi Bhushan Singh, Secretary & CEO, NJB, Ministry of Textiles, is leading this special initiative. To participate, pandals must incorporate a minimum of 200 metres of jute fabric, 25 kg of jute yarn, 25 kg of raw jute, or a suitable combination of these materials in their decorations.