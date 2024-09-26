Eco-friendly Durga Puja in Hili to promote tradition and sustainability

BALURGHAT: In a bid to promote environmental awareness and revive traditional arts, the Amar Friends Staff Club of Hili, on the Indo-Bangladesh border in the South Dinajpur district has planned an innovative and eco-friendly Durga Puja celebration this year. The club’s initiative is aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the festival while highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Bengal.



The Durga Puja pandal, constructed primarily from bamboo and other sustainable materials such as fabric, thread, and traditional fans, showcases an artistic tribute to nature and tradition. The theme for this year’s celebration, titled “Mother in a Bamboo House,” highlights the deep connection between the festival and the natural environment. Club secretary Kaushik Mahato expressed the importance of creating a visually captivating and meaningful experience, stating: “Our puja has always featured something unique. This year, we are taking a step further by focusing on eco-friendly design of the pandal and idol.” The innovative approach taken by the club serves as an inspiring example of how traditional craftsmanship can be preserved and integrated into modern celebrations.

The use of bamboo in the pandal construction not only emphasises environmental sustainability but also revives the age-old art of bamboo craftsmanship, which has seen a decline in recent years due to the popularity of plastic materials. Pandal designer Sanjay Dutta highlighted the significance of this effort, noting: “Bamboo craftsmanship is an ancient art of Bengal that is fading away. By incorporating bamboo handicrafts into this year’s design, we hope to bring attention to this declining tradition.” Renowned artisan Prabhul Barman is responsible for crafting the idols of Kartik, Ganesha, Saraswati, and Lakshmi in their childhood forms, engaging in playful activities. The lighting arrangements, handled by Amal Mohanta, promise to add to the festive ambiance, making the celebration a vibrant visual spectacle.

In addition to the artistic and environmental efforts, the club is also organising charity events during the festivities, including the distribution of clothing to underprivileged individuals. Club president Sujan Ghosh expressed hopes for a large turnout, stating: “Our Durga Puja always attracts a large crowd, and we are confident that this year, with our focus on tradition and sustainability, even more people from neighboring districts will come to celebrate with us.”