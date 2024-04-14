Eco-conscious voting drive garners enthusiastic response in Ranaghat

Kolkata: Ranaghat Sub-Division in Nadia district held a series of programmes to champion ethical and eco-conscious voting across 753 polling station locations (PSLs), encompassing 1300 booths.



An extensive turnout of electors spanning all age demographics, including first-time voters, PWD voters, and senior citizens from the respective PSLs, graced the occasion.

Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) diligently ensured the attendance of newly registered electors, particularly focusing on women, individuals with physical challenges, senior citizens and esteemed members of the Booth Level Awareness Group (BAG), especially the eminent persons of the locality within the community.

In commemoration of “Chunav ka Parv, Desh ka Garv” in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, approximately 2024 saplings were sown in and around the PSLs.

A newly registered woman elector, a PWD voter, and a CS elector each planted three Jamui tree saplings at every polling station, accompanied by a poster bearing the same, graciously provided by the SDO office at Ranaghat.

These saplings have been adopted and respected authorities of educational institutions (schools, colleges) and Anganwadi Centres (AWCs), as applicable, among others, will maintain the saplings.

“The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme aimed at ensuring maximum voter turnout and election participation focused on the campaign on ethical voting and non-usage of campaign materials made of plastic

put up by members of BAG,” SDO Ranaghat, Raunak

Agarwal said.

“Initiatives like wall art, and cloth art were taken to propagate the poll panel’s idea to promote green and sustainable awareness initiatives,” Agarwal remarked.

Electors pledged to uphold ethical voting standards and maintain cleanliness at the polling stations throughout the voting process. Furthermore, the programme facilitated awareness regarding various Election Commission initiatives and applications, including Know Your Candidate (KYC), Saksham Helpline App, C-Vigil, CMS, and more.