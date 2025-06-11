Eco clubs to lead green mission in Bengal schools

Kolkata: To promote environmental consciousness among students, the Paschim Banga Samagra Shiksha Mission (PBSSM) has instructed all districts in Bengal to establish eco clubs in schools. As part of the national campaign “Eco Clubs for Mission LiFE”, this initiative aims to instil sustainable values, attitudes, behaviours and skills in students to help them tackle pressing climate and environmental challenges.

The eco clubs will function throughout the year, focusing on seven key themes, save energy, save water, say no to single-use plastic, adopt sustainable food systems, reduce waste, adopt a healthy lifestyle and reduce e-waste. These themes are designed to promote hands-on learning and encourage behavioural change among students.

Under the initiative, schools have been encouraged to hold a tree plantation drive titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (one tree in mother’s name) from June 5 to September 30. Each school has been tasked with planting 70 saplings in and around its premises, or in suitable public areas such as parks, green belts, degraded forest land or common land.

The tree plantation is to be carried out collaboratively by students and their mothers. Participants are encouraged to take selfies during the activity and upload them to the official eco clubs portal.

To support this green effort, saplings will be provided by nurseries under the Forest department, Horticulture department, Urban Local Bodies and municipal corporations.