ECL hosts underground mining exhibition

Kolkata: Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) organised an international conference and exhibition on ‘Underground Mining Mechanisation and Automation’, from December 19–20 at Asansol.

The event was held in collaboration with IIT (ISM) Dhanbad under the aegis of the Directorate General of Mines Safety to enable long-term planning and communication of future equipment needs.

The conference was held under the patronage of DGMS director General Ujjwal Tah, ECL CMD Satish Jha and IIT (ISM) director Prof Sukumar Mishra.

The exhibition showcased advanced underground mining technologies by Indian and global firms, along with working mine models by subsidiaries of Coal India Limited. Day two focused on safety excellence and technological advancement.