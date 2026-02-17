ECI’s new clarification ‘violation of the spirit of SC order’: TMC

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of violating the spirit of a Supreme Court of India order by excluding housing scheme sanction letters from valid identity documents during the ongoing SIR in West Bengal.



The ruling party alleged the new clarification, issued after the February 14 hearing, was a “backdoor” attempt to delete genuine voters and could disenfranchise beneficiaries of schemes such as PMAY, IAY and Banglar Bari.

TMC leaders said only the Supreme Court can interpret its directives and warned the move creates confusion, as government allotment certificates remain on the ECI’s own list of valid documents.