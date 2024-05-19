ECI transfers four police officials

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday directed the Bengal Chief Secretary for immediate removal of four police officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP) Purulia, to a non-election-related post.



The poll watchdog ordered immediate transfer of Avijit Banerjee, an IPS officer of the 2013 batch, who has been acting as SP Purulia, Dibakar Das serving as SDPO, Contai in East Midnapore, Gopal Pathak, officer in-charge (OC) of Bhupatinagar Police Station in East Midnapore and Raju Kundu OC of Patashpur Police Station of East Midnapore.

The Commission has sought a panel of three eligible officers for replacing the SP and SDPO ranked officers and directed for appointing the two OCs by maintaining proper procedure at the CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) level. A compliance report has been sought from the state Chief Secretary by 10 am on May 20.

Purulia and East Midnapore are among the districts that go to polls on May 25 when eight Parliamentary constituencies are going for polls.