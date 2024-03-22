ECI transfers DMs of four districts of Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered the transfer of District Magistrates (DMs) of East Midnapore, Jhargram, East Burdwan and Birbhum districts in Bengal while the WBCS Executive Officers’ Association wrote to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bengal deploring the decision and calling it “discriminatory”.



Among those removed are East Burdwan DM Bidhan Chandra Roy, East Midnapore DM Tanvir Afzal, Birbhum DM Purnendu Kumar Majhi and Jhargram DM Sunil Agarwala. These four DMs are from the West Bengal Civil Service cadre and not Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers.

“Taking forward its commitment for a level playing field in the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today has issued transfer orders for non-cadre officers who are posted at leadership positions as District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP) in four states namely Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal. Post of DM and SP in the district are encadred for officers from Indian Administrative and Indian Police Service respectively,” the Commission’s press release read.

Two days back, the Commission had removed Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar. Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale accused the poll panel of bias. “Modi-appointed Election Commission changed West Bengal’s DGP 2 times in 24 hours. And now this. Transfers, use of Central Forces, ED, CBI, IT & every trick in the book being used. No matter what they do – the zamindars of BJP sitting in Delhi will get a befitting answer from Bengal in June,” he posted on X.

The WBCS Executive Officers’ Association wrote to CEO Bengal and called the decision “discriminatory”. The letter claims that the reason being put forward for the removal (that they are non-cadre officers to hold the post) appears unjustified as the state government has already given WBCS (Exe.) officers DM posts which have been duly notified in the existing cadre schedule of WBCS (Exe.) officers.

The communique to the CEO reiterated that there is no obligation in the RP Act which says that only IAS officers can become DEOs (District Election Officers). “It has been also recorded in the order for removal that such removal would be in the interest of creating ‘level playing field’. We feel, the removal of only WBCS (Exe.) officers from their respective posts is utterly discriminatory which has put us with utter surprise, confusion and dismay. As may be seen from above, WBCS (Exe.) officers are engaged in the majority of the election works which they have implemented with impartiality, diligence and competence for decades now. The expression used in the impugned letter is most unfortunate, and unwelcome, seriously hurting the sentiments and morale of the officers of the cadre.”

The letter pointed out that since long, WBCS (Exe.) officers have been regularly posted as DMs and have successfully ‘performed at leadership positions’ as DEOs in many elections in the past, including the last 2019 Parliamentary and 2021 Assembly elections.

The letter states that from preparation of the electoral roll to conducting the polling process and finally to the counting of results the WBCS officers of varying seniority play the main part as Returning Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Asst. Returning Officers, Asst. Electoral Registration Officers and so on.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Wednesday issued notification for the first phase of elections in Bengal namely Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Polls will be held in these three districts on April 19. The total number of electors for Cooch Behar,

Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri are 1966593, 17773415 and 18885972 respectively. The nominations that have started from Wednesday will end on March 27. The date of scrutiny is on March 28 while the last day for withdrawal is April 30.