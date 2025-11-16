ECI top brass to visit Kolkata on Nov 18; review SIR progress

Kolkata: A high-level delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to arrive in Kolkata on November 18 to review the progress of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and to participate in the First Level Checking (FLC) workshop for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) scheduled for November 21.

According to a communique from the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the team will be led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner (Sr. DEC) Gyanesh Bharti, and will include Principal Secretaries SB Joshy and Malay Mallick, along with Deputy Secretary Abhinav Aggarwal. During the four-day visit, the officials will review SIR-related work in Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and Malda.

As informed by the state CEO office, a meeting with the District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officer (EROs) of Kolkata North, Kolkata South, and South 24-Parganas has been scheduled for November 18, where the team will undertake district-specific assessments. West Bengal CEO, Manoj Agarwal, along with Additional, Joint and Deputy CEOs will also take part.

This will be the second visit of an ECI team to West Bengal during the ongoing SIR process. A three-member delegation led by DEC Bharti had earlier visited the state between November 5 and 8, soon after the House-to-House Enumeration phase began on November 4.

The ongoing House-to-House distribution of Enumeration Forms, considered the most crucial phase of the SIR exercise, will continue until December 4.

More than 7.55 crore (98.50 per cent) forms have been distributed in the state till 6 pm on Saturday.