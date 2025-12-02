ECI tells SC: Claims of ‘mass voter deletion in Bengal SIR baseless, politically motivated’

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Supreme Court that accusations of widespread voter removal in West Bengal during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are unfounded and being pushed to advance “vested political interests.”

The assertion comes in a counter-affidavit responding to a PIL filed by Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen, who has questioned the legality of the SIR orders issued on June 24 and October 27, 2025.

The Commission has maintained that the revision is neither extraordinary nor irregular, but part of a long-standing mechanism intended to keep electoral rolls accurate.

Citing TN Seshan, CEC v. Union of India (1995), the ECI said the Supreme Court itself has recognised the constitutional necessity of maintaining clean rolls. The affidavit places the SIR within the framework of Article 324 and provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which allow the Commission to undertake special revisions whenever required.

Pointing to earlier nationwide revisions—carried out from the 1960s through the early 2000s—the Commission said that rapid urban shifts and frequent residential movement over the last two decades have routinely resulted in substantial additions and deletions. Complaints from political parties across states, it added, contributed to the decision to conduct a pan-India special revision this year.

Dola Sen’s petition alleges that the current SIR is arbitrary and could result in the exclusion of genuine electors. The ECI has rejected the charge, saying no deletion can occur without following the procedure set out in law. It has also highlighted safeguards embedded in the SIR guidelines to ensure inclusiveness.

According to the affidavit, 99.77 per cent of voters have received pre-filled enumeration forms, and 70.14 per cent of forms have been returned. The Commission claims these figures contradict allegations of under-coverage or widespread errors. Booth Level Officers, it said, are required to make repeated visits to households, leave notices at locked premises and assist the elderly, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. Electors away from home may submit forms online or through family members.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, will hear the challenges to the Bengal SIR on December 9.